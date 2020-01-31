Nigeria: Davido, Sauti Sol to Perform At Rio Ferdinand's Guinness Extravaganza Friday

31 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

He is back! One of football's biggest superstars,Rio Ferdinand is back in Nigeria to host the Guinness Night Football Pan African extravaganza. today. The lifestyle event which is a perfect blend of football, food, music and arts will have celebrity artistes from across Africa performing like Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroon as well as Ajara Njoya of the Cameroon Lioness - who will join our very own Davido on stage in a music and football fest like none ever seen before.

The event will mark the second time former Manchester United player will visit the country. His first visit was in 2018. Ferdinand is Guinness global ambassador

Over the last four weeks; footballers, fans and spectators alike have joined in the vibe to participate in a series of engaging and immersive night-time soccer events - all powered by Guinness. Football, music, games, experimental meals made with Foreign Extra Stout and body art have been some of the unforgettable highlights of these glow-in-the-dark events. The experience will culminate tonight, January 31 at the Pan-African finale.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.