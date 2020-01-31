Sudan Rebels, Unionists Declare Support for Peace and Unity

Juba — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) El Hilu faction and the Democratic Unionist Party of Origin announced the signing of a declaration of support for issues of peace and voluntary unity at the Juba peace talks at a press conference held on Wednesday.

The two parties declared their agreement on several items, the most important of which is affirming the commitment of the two parties to voluntary unity based on democracy, religious and cultural pluralism, social justice and respect for human rights, preventing the establishment of political parties on a religious basis, and giving all peoples their opportunity to develop their cultural and political experience.

The two parties emphasised that the cause of peace and its sustainability is the solution to real economic stability and democratic transformation and called for the repeal of all laws restricting freedoms and those that distinguish between citizens because of religion, race, gender, or culture, as well as formulating alternative laws that guarantee full equality between citizens without discrimination.

The two parties also rejected the laws that distinguish between the Sudanese people and threaten national unity, stressing that they are required to repeal those laws and return to the laws of 1974, until a permanent constitution is agreed upon.

The two parties agreed to include the provisions of the peace agreements, which are reached with the Transitional Government in the permanent constitution provided that the constitution is written by a plenipotentiary body to be agreed upon, it is to be submitted to a popular referendum.

This is in addition to calling for the prosecution of those accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, cases of violations of freedoms, human rights, torture and corruption, in order to make the whole field of transitional justice a reality and ensure that there is no impunity and accountability and that all means are taken in this way.

The two parties also agreed to form a joint committee that works to take this agreement on the ground and take measures that make it present in the public awareness as a model for the Sudanese wisdom in dealing with the difficult issues facing the country, as well as making it a basis for a comprehensive national reconciliation that heals the bitter parts of the conflict and restores the social cracks resulting therefrom.

The two parties agreed to implement fair development projects that lead to eliminating the injustice resulting from conflicts, marginalisation and achieving positive discrimination.

The two parties expressed their deep thanks to the State of South Sudan and the Mediation Committee and their appreciation to the international community represented by the United Nations, the African Union, the European Troika countries and friendly and brotherly countries for their support and interest in the political and humanitarian conditions and their efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need in the war zones and their defence of human rights, their endeavour to achieve international justice and stop the human tragedy in Sudan.

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, Sudan's transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) have signed a framework peace agreement in Juba. Both parties expressed their willingness to reach a comprehensive peace agreement before mid-February.

The agreement includes the political, security arrangements and humanitarian issues.