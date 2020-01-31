Sudan: Tawor Meets Manager Encouragement of Investment Agency in Netherlands

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Amsterdam — Transitional Sovereign Council Member Professor Siddq Tawor met Thursday in Amsterdam with the manager of Security and Encouragement of Investment Agency, Mr. Tugrik in the presence of Martin Minim who is in charge of African department in the agency.

Tawor affirmed that his visit to Holland indicated that Sudan gives concern to the role of Holland in Supporting the transitional period in achieving democratic transformation and bringing about comprehensive peace in the country.

Tawor and The Dutch official have discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries in economic development and the suggested plans for economic reform and democracy transition in Sudan.

The meeting also focusses on the proposed visit of Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation to Sudan scheduled for mid-February.

