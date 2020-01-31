Sudan: Atlantic Council Hosts FM

Washington — The Atlantic Council hosted, Thursday, Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdalla, dialogue session with a group of those interested in Sudanese affairs in the United States of America including Congress, State Department, the White House, research centers and some Representatives of organizations related to international issues, on the sidelines of their participation in the discussions organized by the US Treasury on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Minister reviwed the advent of the glorious and peaceful December revolution and the files managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the short transitional period and the achievements that have been achieved in this connection.

The FM answered questions from the participants in the session.