Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Memo for Competing Transitional Power Structures

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, Thursday received a memo of the Sudanese Professionals Alliance in which it demanded completion of the transitional power structures.

Dr. Hamdouk has stressed importance of the unity of all the components of the Revolution forces to overcome the challenges in the transitional period.

The representative of the Sudanese Professionals Alliance, Ismail Al-Taj, said that the memorandum included the urgent demands of the revolutionaries during this period, top of which are the completion of the transitional power structures by accelerating the appointment of civilian (Walis) governors and their civil governments, in addition to speeding up formation of the legislative assembly in an integrated manner as the body charged with monitoring the performance of the executive government.

He pointed out that the memo also stressed the necessity that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning shall assume the mandate the public money and to control and monitor the financial performance and address all forms of the corruption inherited from the defunct regime and eradication of the parallel economy, in addition to the urgent need to the urgent affiliation of the Central Bank of Sudan and the General Authority for Communications to the Council of Ministers.

He emphasized that this revolution is the revolution of the Sudanese people, and the government is the government of the revolution, affirming in this regard their support and stand alongside the government so that all the challenges facing the country shall be surpassed and that the state of institutions, the rule of law and political pluralism shall be established.

Al-Taj said that the Prime Minister has affirmed his support to all the demands included in the memorandum.

