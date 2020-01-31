Sudan: Kush Liberation Movement Affirms Its Concern With Sudanese People Issues

Khartoum — The Sudanese Kush Liberation Movement affirmed that it has been taking into consideration the hopes of the Sudanese people, especially the issues of north Sudan, during the recent negotiations in Juba.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Thursday on the accomplishments of the North Sector in the Juba negotiations, the movement's leader, Mohamed Daaoud Bandak, denied that his movement is a racist one when it called for the teaching of the Nubian language.

He said that the North track has dispatched to Juba negotiations a delegation of 10 persons - seven from Kush and three from the affected people of Merowe Dam.

Bandak pointed out that the demands of the North track were represented in dismissal of the decision 206 on confiscation of lands in the Northern State, banning the use of mercury and cyanide in extracting gold, as well as calling for the cancellation of the decision to build dams on the Nile and resettlement of the people of Halfa who were forcibly displaced in their villages.

He said that their demands also included creation of suitable conditions, establishing the necessary infrastructures and services for the returnees in Halfa villages, the teaching of the Nubian language as an optional subject, formation of a committee by the Attorney General to investigate the events of the Kajbar and Manaseer areas, formation of a committee to investigate in the burning of Nubian palm trees in North Sudan, which was estimated at 800,000 palm trees, as well as to investigate the burial of atomic and electronic waste in Sudan.

Bandak emphasized that the Kush Movement is a peaceful revolutionary movement that believes that the Sudanese people are one nation and affirms the necessity of achieving a comprehensive and just peace in all parts of the country.

He praised the government delegation for the negotiations, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Gen. Kabbashi and Al-Taaeyshi, for their prominent role for the movement's signing of the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the chairman of National Capital sector in the movement and chief negotiator of the North track, Dahab Ibrahim Dahab, said that the big gains achieved by the movement in the negotiations was represented in the government reco9gnition of North Sudan problems and regarding it as a marginalized region.

He indicated that the Kush Liberation Movement has called for formation of a joint committee of the government and the people of the north region to consider cancellation of Dal, Kajbar and Sheraik dams.

Dahab has pointed to several harms resulting from the establishment of Merowe Dam to humans that included the climate change and negative impacts on the antiquities areas and the palm trees.