Sudan: Aaisha Acquainted With Arrangements for Khartoum States' Cleaning Campaign

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Soveriegnty Council Aaisha Musa Al-Saeed was briefed on the last arrangements for launching a campaign of removing wastes and sanitation in Khartoum State which is due to start on February first and last for three days.

Aaish, during a meeting held at Khartoum State Government HQs Thursday , expressed keenness on success of the campaign and participation of all segments of the society for reaching the main goal, that is to show the good face of the State And the Sudan.

She affirmed her participation in the campaign and touring the all State's localities tz\o stand on its progress, noting t importance of work as a teamwork.

The Member of the Sovereignty Council hailed the generous contributions of bodies took part in the campaign meeting as well as proposals presented on success of the massive campaign in Khartoum State.

She stressed importance of continuation of cleaning works in the State by provision of equipment and continued oversight.

The Member of the Sovereignty Council heard reports from Commissioners about preparedness of their localities for the campaign.

Wali of Khartoum State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdoon Hammad, underlined Khartoum State resolve to carry out the campaign in a good way and expects positive outcome from the collective work and joint coordination.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

