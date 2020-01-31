Sudan: Modern Technologies Possessed to Small Scale Farmers and Nomads - Rashda

Khartoum — National Manager of Financing Project for Facing Climate Risk, Engineering agriculturist Rashda Hassan Dafa Allah affirmed that shortages of financial services for the small scale farmers and nomads at rural areas were considered fundamental reasons behind establishing Microfinance.

The project aimed to grant small scale farmers and nomads to possess modern technologies under Financing Project for Facing Climate risk.

Rashda explained that the project is considered one of projects that aimed at alleviating climate changes shocks for small scale farmers and nomads.

She added that the project funded from Global Environment Facility, the UNDP and the Sudan Government.

The project is implemented through higher council for environment and natural resources in six states namely are; Gidarif : Kassala ; South Darfur ;While Nile; Nahr AL Neil and South Darfur, Rashda highlights.

Moreover, according to Rashda that the project provides forecast services, monitoring climate changes particularly at traditional rain fed agricultural sector which characterized by fluctuated rainfall.

She said that 80% of the producers in the country conducted activities at traditional rain range. Meanwhile Rashda called the government and donors to give concern to climate change issues.