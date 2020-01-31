Egypt: Sudan Occupies an Advanced Position in the Olympic Games in Cairo

Khartoum 1-30-2020 (SUNA) - Cairo International Stadium concluded the activities of the first African Games for the Special Olympics in 2020.

42 African countries, including Sudan, participated in the session, with the participation of 800 men and women players, where the Buchi boys and girls doubles competition took place yesterday, where the two champions Israa and Arwa won two silver medals for each.3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronzes with a total of 7 medals, at the end of the athletics competition 200 meters running.

The Sudanese champion Nadine Ali won the gold medal for eligibility and merit, so that the final result of the Buchi and Athletics competitions is (8) medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronzes and 2 participation.

The closing day of the competitions was honored by a number of the leaders of the Egyptian Special Olympics, with the honor of Professor Sulafa Al Banna, head of the Sudanese mission, Mr. Adel Suleiman, deputy head of the mission, Dr. Khaled Abdel Khaleq, the doctor of the mission, and Kutch Khaled Ahmed Hussein.