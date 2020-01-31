Sudan: Embassy to China - No Case of Suspected Case of Coronavirus Recorded Among Sudanese Commity

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan Embassy in Beijing affirmed that no case or suspected case of infection with the new Coronavirus was recorded among memberd of the Sudanese community and students in China.

In a statement it issued, a copy of which was received by SUNA, Sudan Embassy to Beijing stated that no case or suspected case of coronavirus was reported among members of the Sudanese community and students in China, referring to its close follow up to the developments there.

The embassy stated that it is working closely in this regard with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum and the concerned authorities in China.

The statement renewed the embassy call on Sudanese students and citizens in China, especially the city of Wuhan and their families, to continue their responsible behavior in dealing with the preventive instructions that are required to avoid contracting the disease, the first of which is a strict commitment to stay in homes and not go out except for the urgent needs within the boundaries of the residence areas.

Sudan Embassy has given the phone numbers 008618612191915 and 0088618611773321 for contacts with the Sudanese diplomatic mission in China.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

