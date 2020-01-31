Sudan: Training Course in Entrepreneurship Concludes in Khartoum

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A country training course in the field of training of trainers in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation concluded at the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in Khartoum in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Sudanese Industrial Research and Consultancy Centre, with the participation of 30 researchers from the center.

The course aimed to prepare a group of trainers and consultants in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation to help Sudanese entrepreneurs in converting innovative ideas into realistic projects of economic value that supply various economic sectors, especially the industrial sector.

It is worth noting that AOAD gives the issue of entrepreneurship and innovation, developing production chains and disseminating technology most of its attention and prioritizing them in its projects and activities

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.