Sudan: Training Course in Entrepreneurship Concludes in Khartoum

Khartoum — A country training course in the field of training of trainers in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation concluded at the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in Khartoum in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Sudanese Industrial Research and Consultancy Centre, with the participation of 30 researchers from the center.

The course aimed to prepare a group of trainers and consultants in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation to help Sudanese entrepreneurs in converting innovative ideas into realistic projects of economic value that supply various economic sectors, especially the industrial sector.

It is worth noting that AOAD gives the issue of entrepreneurship and innovation, developing production chains and disseminating technology most of its attention and prioritizing them in its projects and activities