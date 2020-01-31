Sudan: Atlantic Council Hosts Foreign Minister in Interactive Dialogue Session

Washington — The Atlantic Council has hosted the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, in an interactive dialogue session with a group of personalities concerned in the Sudanese affairs in the United States, the Congress, the State Department, the White House, research centers and a number of representatives of organizations concerned with international issues, on the sidelines of her participation in the discussions organized by the US Treasury on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The minister has spoken at the session about the glorious and peaceful December Revolution in Sudan and reviewed the files managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the short transitional period and the achievements that have been achieved, and responded to questions from the participants in the session.

The discussion was expertly managed by Mr. Cameron Hudson, a well-known researcher specializing in African affairs and the Sudanese issues in particular.