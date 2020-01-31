Sierra Leone: Murder of Pharmacy Board President Four Sentenced to Death By Hanging

29 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens presiding at the High Court in Freetown yesterday sentenced Umaru Majid Cole, Edward Joseph Moijueh, John Turay, Abdul Rashid Jalloh, and Tommy Joseph, to death by hanging after they were convicted for the killing of the former President of Pharmaceutical Board Association, Adeyemi Justin Patrick Johnson, on 12th November, 2012 at Old Railway Line, Wilberforce in Freetown.

The Judge also sentenced Alakeh Olive Johnson, Tommy Joseph and Chernor Bah to ten years imprisonment each,after they were found guilty for conspiracy to murder.

Meanwhile, Alie Conteh, the seventh accused, who the other accused persons had said stabbed the victim, had died in detention during the course of the trial.

In December 2012, police charged Alakeh Olive Johnson, Umaru Majid Cole, Edward Joseph Moijueh, John Turay, Abdul Rashid Jalloh, Tommy Joseph, Alie Conteh and Chernor Bah to court for the murder of one Adeyemi Justin Patrick Johnson on November 12, 2012 at Old Railway Line, Wilberforce, Freetown.

They were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, larceny and arson, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

In November 2012, pharmacist Justin Patrick Johnson's was absconded from his house, but his half-naked and roasted remains were later found in a pit toilet at his Wilberforce residence.

The eight accused were tried by a judge and a 12-man jury.

In his summing judgment, the judge said all the evidences adduced against the convicts were fact as most of the accused had accepted doing the act in there confessional statement.

The first accused had said in his confessional statement to the police that the deceased knew that his elder brother was infected with HIV and AIDs, but that the deceased never informed her about it prior to the wedding.

As a result, she planned together with her son to kill the deceased.

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens asked the 12-man jury to painstakingly look into the said matter and to critically think about it for some minutes and bring out their verdict.

He admonished them to look at certain elements of "murder". He however told them that if they were not satisfied with the evidence, they might say the accused persons were not guilty of murder but "Manslaughter."

After half an hour in the jury room, they came out with a guilty verdict.

