Somalia: UN Envoy Meets With Former Somali President

The United Nations [UN] envoy for Somalia James Swan has held a meeting with former Somali president Sheikh Sharif in Mogadishu on Wednesday, UNSOM said in a Twitter post.

The UN's envoy in Somalia, James Swan, was pleased to meet with former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and discuss the importance of broad political consultations and consensus to advance 2020 national priorities in the country, including elections," said UN mission.

The meeting comes as Somalia is preparing to hold first one person and one vote election in 50 years by the end of this year and the beginning of 2021.

The country is facing a lot of challenges, including the security as Al-Shabaab still controls large swathes of territory in the south and central Somalia with staging bombings in Mogadishu.