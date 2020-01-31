Morocco to Help Somalia Improve Water Management

Morocco promised Wednesday to help Somalia enhance its capacities in water management, tackle flooding and solve water drainage issues.

The pledge was made by Moroccan Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara during a meeting with his Somali counterpart Fawzia Mohamed in Rabat.

The two sides also agreed to establish a bilateral partnership framework aimed at providing technical assistance to Somalia through expertise sharing and visits exchanges by experts.

The North African country will thus share its expertise in the development and management of water resources, preservation of water quality, transfer of technology as well as improvement of water knowhow.

The Somali delegation is visiting Morocco while Morocco has just launched a seven-year National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program worth €10.8 billion.

The plan aims to strengthen and diversify drinking water resources, optimize the demand management, reinforce the drinking water supply in rural areas, and extend and rehabilitate distribution networks and wastewater treatment plants.

Morocco and Somalia, bound by good relations, last year signed three Memorandums of Understandings to strengthen their cooperation in politics and diplomacy.