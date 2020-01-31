Somalia: Galmudug Elects Third 'Parliament' As Political Standoff Widens

30 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A regional parliament based in the central town of Galkayo, set up by outgoing Galmudug president Ahmed Duale Haaf, on Thursday elected new leadership during an election.

The development comes a day after the moderate Sufi group Ahlu Sunna elected Sheikh Mohamed Shakir as its own president in the regional capital, Dhusamareb on Wednesday.

Shakir served as Galmudug State Chief Minister under Haaf for several years.

The state might get its third president on Sunday when a pro-federal government parliament is expected to hold separate presidential elections also in Dusamareb.

The deepening political crisis in the region is a set-back for the federal government which had tried in the past to install loyalists as state leaders.

