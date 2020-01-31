Liberia: Ecobank Liberia Holds First Thanksgiving Service

Ecobank staff with members of the congregation, after the thanksgiving service held at the Greater Refuge Cathedral in Congo Town.

Ecobank Liberia Limited on Sunday, January 26, 2020, held its first annual and colorful thanksgiving service to appreciate the goodness of the Lord for a successful 2019 business year.

The service, which took place at the Greater Refuge Cathedral (GRC) in Congo Town, Tubman Boulevard, brought together hundreds of Ecobank employees including its management, drawn from various branches across Monrovia and its environs.

The staff also shared the moment of worship and thanksgiving with Bishop Nathaniel N. Zarway of the GRC and members of the institution.

Led by the Ecobank Choir, the group sang and danced in gratitude with songs of praises to God.

Speaking at the event on the theme, "The Benefit of a True Worshipper," Bishop Zarway advised the Ecobank family to cultivate the attitude of praising God at all times.

He preached from the Book of St. John 4:19-25.

Bishop Zarway said that there are a lot of people in the professional world today who are not thinking about God but, having ended 2019 successfully, the management of the bank decided to come to a church to give thanks, which he said is a clear manifestation of a divine favor for Ecobank this year.

He also used the occasion to urge more private and public corporations to emulate the good example of Ecobank because "When you acknowledge God in all that you do, everything that you do will prosper.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Ecobank Managing Director, Mr. George Mensah-Asante, told the congregation that indeed they were very grateful to God for a successful 2019 financial year and, despite the challenges in the business environment, "we were able to achieve our set goal as a bank."

"So, for this and many more that the Lord has done for us, we are very grateful to the Lord almighty and decided to come today to give thanks to God," he said.

Referencing the Book of Psalms 126:1-3, Mr. Mensah-Asante expressed special gratitude to the hardworking staff of the bank who, according to him, had worked tirelessly towards the growth of the institution.

The Ecobank MD also acknowledged Bishop Zarway and his congregation for allowing the Ecobank to worship in their sanctuary.

"In this time of thanksgiving we would also like to express our appreciation to all our staff whose tireless efforts have contributed to our success as a bank," he said.

At the end of the service, the managing director of Ecobank, along with his able staff, presented a thanksgiving seed accompanied by assorted food items.