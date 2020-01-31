Namibia: Breweries Trademark Beer Brand Donates Funds to Help With Drought Alleviation

30 January 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) through its trademark beer brand, Tafel Lager, this week donated more than N$500,000 to the Drought Relief Fund.

In 2019 Tafel Lager hosted a consumer campaign that resulted in many walking away with great prizes.

Although the campaign was a tremendous success, not all the prize money was won. Tafel Lager thus made the decision to donate the remaining money of N$585,000, 00 to the Drought Relief Fund 'DARE TO CARE' administered by the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) and Namibian Emerging Commercial Farmers Union's (NECFU).

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk officially handed over the donation this year.

"Sadly Namibia is still suffering dire consequences of severe drought, and our farmers, among others - are some of those worst affected by this unfortunate situation. We have great respect and appreciation for the efforts made by the respective unions here today, to assist our farmers during this time, and are thus extremely happy that we can contribute to their efforts through this donation to the Drought Relief Fund 'DARE TO CARE'. I hope that our donation will make a difference in supporting local farming which plays a major role in building the economy," added Wenk.

President of the NAU, Piet Gouws in his statement was extremely thankful for the generous contribution to the Drought Relief Fund.

"Together with the NECFU, we will allocate and utilize these funds in line with our high values and standards in a responsible manner where it will bring the most relief," he concluded.

Caption: F.L.T.R. President of NECFU, Dr. Ndahafa Nghifindaka; NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk and president of the NAU, Piet Gouws.

