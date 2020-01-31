Nigeria: Senate Probes NNPC Over $396m Refineries' Maintenance

The Senate resolved to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation over the $396m spent on Turn-Around Maintenance of refineries between 2013 and 2015.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled "The Moribund Refineries in the Country" by Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central).

The Senate mandated its Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream and Gas to investigate the expenditures.

It also asked the committees to probe the current state of the refineries as well as convoke a stakeholders' conference with the aim of finding ways to revamp them.

Senator Yusuf recalled that Nigeria, through NNPC, had in the past 25 years spent billions of dollars in Turn-Around Maintenance of the refineries, the latest being over $396m spent between 2013 and 2015 without meaningful result.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the Petroleum Industry Bill would be worked upon in February.