Nigeria: PDP Leaders Storm U.S., UK Embassies in Protest

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently at the UK and American Embassies in Abuja, in their large numbers protesting alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition.

Recall that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, recently, led other members to demand a review of the Supreme Court Judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state.

Detail later... ... ...

