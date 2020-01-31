Nigeria: Dankwambo Wants TSA, Other Reforms Strengthened

The immediate past governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwanbo has advocated the need for the Federal Government to strengthen the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and other financial and treasury reforms to improve their performances.

He gave the advice yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation/launch of book on Treasury Single Account written by Mallam Salawu Zubairu, Director of Finance/Account, the federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Director, Fund Allocation Department in the Office of the Accountant General of Federation.

Describing TSA reform as most laudable of financial and treasury reforms, Dankwanbo, a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), charged treasury officials and finance officials in government establishments to come with other reforms.

He also recalled how there was huge opposition against the TSA in year 2000 when it was being developed.

"We had to be accompanied with Police because of the threat of implementation of financial report. Things were bad, but things were taken as given because there was no documentation to show how they all intended to do what they had to do..

"I hope other reforms; similar reforms will be documented in this way. Going forward, for me that has also experienced the other side of the country as a politician, reforms can come and reforms can go. But like the last recommendation that was said by Prof, these reforms must be made into law so that we politicians who come and go will not just come and take all these reforms for granted and waste them", Dankwambo added.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Kayode Naiyeju, who is also a former Accountant General of the Federation, described the book on TSA as a landmark achievement and enjoined other treasury officers to write books on areas of finance, treasury.

The Accountant General of Federation, Idris Ahmed, said the book would add value to and deepen understanding of the TSA policy by Nigerians.