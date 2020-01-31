Nigeria: Dankwambo Wants TSA, Other Reforms Strengthened

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The immediate past governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwanbo has advocated the need for the Federal Government to strengthen the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and other financial and treasury reforms to improve their performances.

He gave the advice yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation/launch of book on Treasury Single Account written by Mallam Salawu Zubairu, Director of Finance/Account, the federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Director, Fund Allocation Department in the Office of the Accountant General of Federation.

Describing TSA reform as most laudable of financial and treasury reforms, Dankwanbo, a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), charged treasury officials and finance officials in government establishments to come with other reforms.

He also recalled how there was huge opposition against the TSA in year 2000 when it was being developed.

"We had to be accompanied with Police because of the threat of implementation of financial report. Things were bad, but things were taken as given because there was no documentation to show how they all intended to do what they had to do..

"I hope other reforms; similar reforms will be documented in this way. Going forward, for me that has also experienced the other side of the country as a politician, reforms can come and reforms can go. But like the last recommendation that was said by Prof, these reforms must be made into law so that we politicians who come and go will not just come and take all these reforms for granted and waste them", Dankwambo added.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Kayode Naiyeju, who is also a former Accountant General of the Federation, described the book on TSA as a landmark achievement and enjoined other treasury officers to write books on areas of finance, treasury.

The Accountant General of Federation, Idris Ahmed, said the book would add value to and deepen understanding of the TSA policy by Nigerians.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.