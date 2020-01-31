Nigeria: 'Eliminating Diseases Key to Ending Poverty'

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, yesterday said controlling and eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases in the country could help lift Nigerians from poverty.

He said this would, in turn, contribute significantly towards the country's attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He spoke in Abuja at the maiden celebration of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day in Abuja

Neglected Tropical diseases include Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis), bilharzia, river blindness, trachoma and 16 other diseases.

The minister called on private sector organizations, Non-governmental Development Organisations and other stakeholders to contribute their quota towards tackling the diseases.