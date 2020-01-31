Nigeria: 'Eliminating Diseases Key to Ending Poverty'

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, yesterday said controlling and eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases in the country could help lift Nigerians from poverty.

He said this would, in turn, contribute significantly towards the country's attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He spoke in Abuja at the maiden celebration of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day in Abuja

Neglected Tropical diseases include Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis), bilharzia, river blindness, trachoma and 16 other diseases.

The minister called on private sector organizations, Non-governmental Development Organisations and other stakeholders to contribute their quota towards tackling the diseases.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.