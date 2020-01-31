Nigeria: Governors in Marathon Meeting Over Bailout Refund, Others

22 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The thirty-Six State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors'Forum, NGF are currently engaged in a marathon meeting.

The Governors who converged on Abuja for the meeting at its Secretariat in Maitama, Abuja, have issues of deductions for Budget Support Facility loan granted them by the Federal Government as top of the agenda.

The meeting which is the first meeting in the year 2020, is ahead of the National Economic Council (NEC) billed for Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting is presided over by the Chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Present at the meeting are governors of Ekiti, Sokoto, Osun, Ondo, Kogi, Kebbi, Plateau, Yobe, Niger, Delta, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, while those of Gombe, Borno, Oyo, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu are represented at the meeting by their deputies.

Recall that the Federal Government had in September, began deduction of the N614 billion bailout funds it gave to states for payment of salaries of workers in 2016.

The bailout refund has been on the agenda of the governors meeting since the federal government started the deductions.

Also recall that in October 2019, the governors kicked against the plan to extend the repayment period of its budget support to state governments from 20 to 30 years.

The Federal government had explained that the monthly repayment had reduced from N252 million to N162 million based on the extension.

Also as part of the agenda, is a presentation on partnership with State Governments on Citizens' Home Ownership by the MD/CEO Federal Mortgage Bank.

The meeting is still in progress.

Details later...

