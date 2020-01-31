Tanzania: Allocate Funds to Repair Roads, Tanroads Ordered

THE government has directed the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) to allocate some budget in 2020/2021 fiscal year to repair roads, which are being affected by the ongoing rains countrywide.

This was revealed by Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Elias Kwandikwa while responding to a question posed by Korogwe Urban Member of Parliament (MP-CCM), Mary Chatanda.

In her question the legislator said that Korogwe had been adversely affected by the ongoing rains to an extent that some of the roads are now impassable.

"I want to know if the government is ready to allocate some funds for roads' repairs as we await for money to upgrade our roads to tarmac level," said Ms Chatanda.

In his response, Mr Kwandikwa said that if there were no plans to put proper mechanism for water flow in the roads, it was obvious that many roads were likely to be affected by the ongoing rains.

"Among the regions that have been highly affected by rains is Tanga, and we have already issued a directive to TANROADS to allocate funds for repairs in the regions, as well as others, which have been adversely affected," he said.

During his main question, Mlalo legislator, Rashid Shangazi demanded to know when the government would accomplish upgrading the Lushoto-Mlalo 45 kilometre roads to tarmac level.

The deputy minister responded that based on the importance of the road, the government embarked on upgrading the road to tarmac level depending on the availability of funds.

Until 2018/2019 financial year, about 8.6 kilometres had been completed at 5.5bn/-, and in 2019/2020, the government continued to allocate funds for the same construction of the road.

According to Mr Kwandikwa, the remaining 33 kilometres would be completed in phases depending on the availability of funds.