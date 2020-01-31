Tanzania: Don't Just Cherish Samatta, Learn From Him

TANZANIA has been abuzz with stories of Mbwana Samatta who on Tuesday night played his first match for English Premier League team, Aston Villa.

This time he is not only the first Tanzanian soccer player to play and score in the UEFA Champions League; but he now becomes the first Tanzanian soccer player to play in the English Premier League, which many soccer pundits believe to be the best league in the World.

For the Tanzanians wishing to play professional soccer in Europe need to emulate Samatta setting ambition, focusing and working hard to ensure the desired success is attained.

Our players need to know that you can become what you want to be in life but if you have the right attitudes. Right attitudes guide you to get what you want.

Wishing alone is however, not enough; because as they say, if wishes were horses, beggars would ride them. Therefore, in order to succeed, a player who wants to get into top professional soccer ranks need to have the right attitudes.

Samatta needs to look further than playing or just scoring for Aston Villa he should work extra hard to make his success inspires more Tanzania to join his ranks.

From what we witnessed during his debut for Aston Villa, he has unmistakably inspired many Tanzanian youth to follow his suit and only through sheer hard work, determination and dedication, their dreams can be attainable.

It is heartwarming that to date many Tanzanians have taken keen interest in Aston Villa, notwithstanding the fact that the majority of them have been supporting Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Samatta becomes the second player from Tanzania Mainland Premier League to hit conquer global football arena after Nonda Shaabani.

It's never too late for Tanzanians aspiring to be future Samatta's as they should right now start to focus how to join their local hero in the tough race for global football conquest.

Those aspiring to be future global stars should clearly know by serving the big English Premier League side, Samatta has already laid a track for them when he said before going to England, not many people knew about Tanzanian football, but after that things have begun to change.