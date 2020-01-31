Tanzania: Unilever Commends Govt for Enhancing Friendly-Business Environment

UNILEVER Tanzania has commended the government for putting efforts in creating friendly business environment and well addressing various challenges that previously impeded smooth business operations.

The consumer goods conglomerate, Unilever Tanzania said it appreciates the cooperation they get from various regulatory and business authorities in the country.

"We congratulate the fifth phase government for instituting friendly business environment by addressing various challenges which have been facing the business community," said Omo Brand Manager, Upendo Mkusa in Dar es Salaam during the launch of six-month nationwide cleanliness campaign dubbed 'Omo' ng'arisha festival whose aim is to create mass awareness on the benefits, quality and use of Omo detergent powder.

She added, "On our part, we pledge to improve the quality of our products to meet the required standards and satisfy consumer needs, and at the same time ensure that we conduct business by respecting existing laws and look to further positively impact the Tanzanian communities."

She said to supplement the government efforts towards realizing a middle income industrial economy, the company will involve recognition of top ten female small scale entrepreneurs in each of the region covered by the campaign, and award them a small token that will help boost their businesses.

"We hope that among the women who will be declared winners are operators of small businesses and we shall give award them that will act as a catalyst in boosting their business expansion," she said.

Unilever is also dedicated to help the community and in the spirit of the campaign team in each of the regions to be covered will visit hospital there and show hand of care by giving out Omo to some patients.

Apart from Dar es Salaam, other regions to be covered in the campaign are Dodoma, Dar, Mwanza, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Mbeya.

In a bid to support the government call for citizens to clean their environment, the Omo ng'arisha campaign team will collaborate with local authorities to conduct cleanness of the surroundings.