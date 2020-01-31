Tanzania: Dar Major Landfill Looms With 75bn/ - Fund, Bunge Told

IMPLEMENTATION of a major project to construct a new dumping site in Dar es Salaam region is in the offing after the government received 75bn/- from donors, Parliament was told on Thursday.

The Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Azzan Zungu said yesterday that the new landfill would help in controlling solid wastes in the region that hosts over 5 million people.

That was his response to a supplementary question by Kawe Member of Parliament (MP) Halima Mdee (CHADEMA), who wanted to know the government's plans on the overwhelmed dumping site for all districts of Dar es Salaam region.

"Dar es Salaam has over 5 million people, ten constituencies and five major districts, but unfortunately it has only one dumping site at Pugu that is currently overwhelmed by solid wastes, I want to know, if there is any plans to have dumping sites in all districts in order to relieve the one at Pugu site," she said.

In response, Mr Zungu who was appointed in the docket by President John Magufuli last week said that already 75bn/- had been allocated to have a major landfill in the city.

He admitted that it was true that the city was overwhelmed by solid wastes, but he assured the Kawe legislator that the government was doing everything possible to contain the situation.