Tanzania: Samatta to Wear League Cup Medal At Wembley

MBWANA Samatta will be the first Tanzanian to wear League Cup medal when Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on March 1st this year.

Aston Villa secured their place in the showpiece final in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night as Trezeguet's injury-time winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Leicester City (3-2 on aggregate).

They were joined on Wednesday night by holders Manchester City, who have lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2019, as they saw off rivals Manchester United 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 loss in at home in the second leg match.

It will be Aston Villa's third successive Wembley visit in as many seasons although the club's first major cup final since 2015.

Villa, inaugural winners of the competition in 1961, will be bidding to win the League Cup for the sixth time on what is their ninth showing in the final.

The 27-year old striker, Samatta, featured for 66 minutes in the game against Leicester City and made some impact despite missing two clear chances.

Samatta, well known as Samagoal77 wrote on his Instagram page 'Great win yesterday night (Tuesday) and happy with my debut... Fantastic atmosphere from the fans & top performance from the lads...Wembley here we come.

On the side of Samatta's father, he was impressed to see his son making his first debut against a big club like Leicester City, pledging Tanzanian's to pray for his son and keep on his best form.

Despite missing two chances, Aston Villa fans are liking what they saw from the marksman, who is also the national team, Taifa Stars skipper and here's some of the supporters' first impressions of him.

Ash @starbuck19777 Saw bits from Samatta which were positive. Got into a couple of goalscoring positions which was good.

Should defo have scored the one but give him a few weeks and hopefully we will see a few goals. #avfc Stephen @stephenfell0- ws Have to say we've lost our impetus since Samatta's gone off.. understand he's not fully up to match fitness, but big ask for Keinan to replicate what he offered #avfc ben thryker @somename312 Well done Samatta.

Good here innit?#AVFC Jack Hurley @Jack_ Hurley_R Liked what I saw from Samatta. When the chance came he made that gamble and made runs in behind.

GIVE HIM TIME... and he can fit in well. #AVFC Alex Franklin @AFranklin_AVFC Solid debut from Samatta.

Pleased with that. Nothing from what we've seen that worries me. #AVFC Villa will turn their attention to Premier League survival when they travel to relegation rivals Bournemouth on Saturday.

On the same day Leicester look to bolster their place in the top four when they host Chelsea.