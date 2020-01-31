Tanzania: Tcu Makes Great Strides in Seven Priority Areas

THE Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) says it has made tremendous achievements at least in seven priority areas since President John Magufuli took over power in 2015.

Addressing reporters on notable achievements recorded by the university's watchdog, TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, said at least the commission had every reason to smile in controlling the quality of education offered by different higher learning institutions.

"TCU has intensified its quality control systems in ensuring that all universities comply with the country's direction to have graduates high professional expertise and skills which can help address socioeconomic challenges facing the country and help the country attain its dream of becoming a middle-income economy through industrialisation," he said.

According to him, between October 2016 and January 2017 TCU embarked on a special inspection programme to assess the quality of education provided by all 64 higher learning institutions in the country, a survey which found some of the colleges providing services below standard, affecting the education sector.

"Until now nine institutions out of 19 that had initially been banned from admitting students in some programmes have made roaring progress and our institution has allowed them to continue admitting students, and about seven of them have been de-registered and ordered that their students be transferred to other universities that comply with local, regional and international standards," he said.

Other achievements, according to him, are improvements in quality assurance systems within institutions, helping universities in various operational matters, investing in university curriculums that focus on national priorities and improvement in public education systems.

The TCU boss further outlined other achievements as improvement in universities' electronic systems as well as registration of agents admitting students in foreign universities.