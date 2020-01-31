Liberia: Former Nimba Supt. Edith Gongloe-Weh Petitioned to Contest 2020 Senatorial Election

Yarwin Mehnsonnoh, Nimba County - dThe Senatorial bid of former Nimba County Superintendent, Edith Gonglo-Weh got a big boost when residents led by the elders of the 32 towns of Yarwin Mehnsonnoh Statutory District petitioned her to contest the pending 2020 mid-term senatorial election.

Yarwin Mehnsonnoh, located in Nimba Country Electoral District #9, is one of the populous areas within the county and is also the home of Madam Gongloe-Weh.

In their petitioning statement, the elders stated that in Madam Gongloe-Weh, they find a prepared Senator who is sophisticated and has proven to be that beacon of hope for their district and other marginalized areas including Gbi-Doru, Kparblee and Boe & Quilla Administrative Districts and the county-at-large.

Excerpt of the statement: "Being further aware of the seriousness of the issues and reasons listed above, now therefore, we, the elders and people of Yarwin Mehnsonnoh Statutory District, having previously met and discussed the significance of the coming mid-term senatorial election, have decided to petition our daughter, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh to contest the Senatorial electoral election in October 2020."

Madam Gongloe-Weh once served as Superintendent of Nimba County during the administration of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She is credited for reaching out to the minority and 'marginalized' tribal groups within the county during her leadership.

Further in the people's petition statement, the elders indicated that they resolved to petition their daughter being "painfully aware that our district is among few of the most forgotten districts in Nimba County, where our health, education, agriculture sectors and road infrastructure are severely challenged."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, they pointed out that it was time for Nimba County to demonstrate an acceptable level of gender equity in the leadership of "our great county, wherein gender-specific issues affecting women will gain government's attention for adequate intervention."

They pledged to form a united front and mobilize support for Madam Gongloe-Weh throughout the county to ensure that she emerges victorious comes October 2020.

The former Nimba County Superintendent has contested the county's senatorial seat twice, coming second to incumbent Senators Thomas Grupee in 2011 and Prince Johnson in 2014, respectively.

If she accepts the petition from her native homeland and throws her hat into the county's political arena for the third time, she will be facing stiff competition from fellow native of Yarwin Mehnsonnoh, former Superintendent Dorr Cooper, businessman Taa Wongbe, former Nimba County Superintendent Adolphus Dolo and incumbent Senator Thomas Grupee.