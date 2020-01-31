Liberia: Grand Kru Representative Koffa Congratulates Players

31 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Grand Kru County football team has been officially presented their trophy as champions of the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet football version.

The Kru boys were presented their trophy at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in the presence of the Chief Patron of Sports, President George Weah, Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson and senior officials of Grand Kru County and citizens.

They were announced winners of Liberia's biggest sporting event by the organizers -- Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs -- Tuesday, January 28, following Nimba County's refusal to continue the final after a second penalty was awarded Grand Kru.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Grand Kru was not rated among counties to win the league but they ended the tournament undefeated as they got to the quarterfinal as runners up from Group C after two draws against host Maryland and Grand Gedeh and secured a victory over River Gee County.

Speaking to the media, Grand Kru Captain, Rufus Kennedy said it was a dream come true for him to have captained the team and won the tournament.

He appreciated the people of Grand Kru for their support to them from the start of the tournament to the end but singled out Representative Fonati Koffa for his financial support to the team.

Grand Kru, which last won the tournament in 1987 now becomes the highest winner with five trophies, was inspired by their Steering Committee Chair J. Fonati Koffa and head of the mobilization committee bought three sets of jersey for the team from Dubai.

Representative Koffa has congratulated the team for winning the trophy saying it was not easy but through dedication and commitment, they are the new champions of the tournament.

The Grand Kru District #2 Representative said as his way of motivating the team, he presented US$300,000 to both the football and the kickball team for qualifying to the quarterfinal.

In addition, he camped the teams at his own expense in Monrovia and provided almost US$6,000 as per diem for the team which, according to the players, motivated them to win the cup.

2019-20 National County Meet football individual award winners

↔️MVP & Highest Scorer- Rufus Kennedy- Grand Kru County

↔️Best Goalkeeper- Cassius Allison-Maryland County

↔️Best Young Player- Hope Jarbah- Lofa

↔️Best Defender- Pascal Harris-Nimba County

 

