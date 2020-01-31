Liberia: Female Under-20 Delegation Held Upon Arrival in Guinea

A 28 man Liberia female under-20 delegation arrived in Conakry, Guinea on Wednesday.

On board an Air Côte d'Ivoire airbus, the delegation departed the Roberts international airport at 14:10 GMT (2:10 PM Liberian time) and arrived at the Gbessia international airport at 15:15 GMT (3:15 PM Liberian time).

The delegation, which is headed by Liberia Football Association (LFA) executive committee member Quiwu Pepci Yeke, arrived at the Golf Hotel at 18:15 GMT, having been made to wait for almost two hours awaiting vehicles from the Guinea Football Association (Feguifoot).

The delays forced the team to miss their afternoon planned recovery session as the players wandered within the airport.

LFA communications director Danesius Marteh and LFA expediter Abel Cummings are on the trip.

Others are head coach Robert Lartey, deputy coach Famatta Dean, assistant coach Daei Arab Fofana, goalkeeping coach Jerry Bing, administrative manager Princess Gaydou Kennedy, medic Edith Kerwillian and caretaker Constance Bowman-Prempeh.

Liberia will take on Guinea in the second leg of the Fifa under-20 women's World Cup qualifier at the September 28 Stadium in Conakry at 4:00PM on 1 February.

Blanco striker Agatha Nimene scored a hat-trick as Liberia won the first leg 3-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) 19 January.

Six players, who helped Liberia whitewashed Niger 9-0 on aggregate in a Fifa women's under-17 World Cup qualifier have been called-up.

They are goalkeeper Jackie Touah, defenders Sangay Moulton, Choice Tokpah and Loretta Sackie, who captained the team; midfielder Cynthia Nimely and striker Mamie Kallon.

The squad is also a mixture of players, who traveled to Gambia for two under-20 friendly internationals in August and to Sierra Leone for three friendly internationals at under-20 and senior level respectively in December.

The team will hold their first training session on Thursday.

The full squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Touah (Determine Girls) and Komassah Sumo (Hippo FC)

Defenders: Loretta Sackie and Sangay Moulton (World Girls); Choice Tokpah (Shaitta FC), Crystal Mulbah (Earth Angels) and Marie Flomo (Blanco FC)

Midfielders: Sylvia Pyne (Determine Girls), Francisca Howe (Earth Angels), Hawa Kpan (World Girls) and Cynthia Nimely (Island Queens)

Forwards: Paulinho Agbotsu and Elizabeth Tamba (Determine Girls); Lucy Kikeh and Mamie Kallon (World Girls); Miatta Morris (Senior Professionals); Agatha Nimene and Love Koffa (Blanco FC)

