Liberia Embraces U.S. Middle East Peace Plan

31 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia welcomes the unveiling of a new plan for the Middle East peace process which aims to find a lasting resolution to one of the world's longest and intractable conflicts.

The latest Peace Proposal, led by the United States, have emphasized that it provides a pathway to the much desired two-state solution that both sides, Israelis and Palestinians, can work with. This well-intentioned effort has the full backing of the Liberian government.

Over the last several decades, we have watched the many concerted efforts by the international community to resolve the Israeli - Palestinian conflict which continues to evolve since its onset in the mid 20th century.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian Government has stated that as a respecter of the fundamental rights of people for security and liberty; and an ally in the global fight against terrorism and other forms of injustice, Liberia has not made secret of its desire to see that finality is brought to this lingering quagmire.

Liberia urges all sides to view the latest plan with open minds, soberly reflecting on what their peoples have already endured over the last several decades.

In this regard, the Liberian government stands ready to take the necessary steps in support of ongoing efforts that bring about a workable and comprehensive peace plan which benefits all sides.

