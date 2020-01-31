Malawi: Chilima Hints At UTM Forging Political Alliance

30 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima says his party is ready to forge a political alliance with any party if the motivated is for the people.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe, Chilima however could not say if the party would work with the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of the petitioners in the election case who were asking for fresh elections.

"We are ready to work with others. It is premature to say more at the moment. But we are all one people, we can accommodate each other and forge a common front," said Chilima.

He however said UTM will be there, with or without an alliance.

