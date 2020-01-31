Malawi: Thyolo Rated Highly By Nice for Safeguarding Peace

Thyolo — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) National Programmes Manager, Gray Kalindekafe says Thyolo district has performed well in safeguarding peace from the time Malawians went to the polls in 2019 to date.

Kalindekafe said this in Thyolo district on recently during a peace sensitization meeting held at Mpinji Community Day Secondary School (CDSS).

The meeting which was part of Technical Workshop on Alternative Dispute Resolutions drew participants from different political parties, Councilors, Members of parliament, Security agencies, and members of the clergy, business people, youth and government officials among other important sectors.

Kalindekafe said NICE is impressed with Thyolo district because much as several districts like Lilongwe, Blantyre, Karonga have experienced serious damages of properties, injuries and loss of lives in the name of demonstrations, the district has tried to maintain peace hence it deserves recognition.

"Today's meeting is part of the mandated activities that NICE does and we have done similar meetings in other districts. On the other part, NICE is preparing stakeholders so that they can send messages to the grassroots that no matter how the outcome of the court case will be the district should continue safeguarding peace because it has already set the pace.

"Thyolo district is a good case that one could see that it is possible to maintain peace despite political, religious or social differences. The sensitization meeting we are holding centre on dialogue, negotiation and mediation since these are key," said Kalindekafe.

He has since condemned youth who are in the forefront during the demonstrations saying it is worrisome that people who are leaders of tomorrow are being exposed to bad behavior by politicians in the country.

He added, "The youth are so violent nowadays and I could attribute this also to the use of alcohol and drugs. The small beer packs on the market is not doing good to our youth. Let the authority look into this matter carefully.

Officer in Charge for Thyolo Police, Davie Chingwalu said the police in the district are doing all it can to avoid possible conflicts among communities by engaging all stakeholders within their places.

Chingwalu said what NICE has done by recognizing the district as peaceful is just an encouragement to the police and will not relax.

"As police we are more than ready to protect everybody once the verdict is out because we know that there will be only one winner. We shall carry massive sensitization so that those who will win should celebrate responsibly without injuring others," said Chingwalu

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor, Owen Kochelani and Ephraim Nayeja legislator for Thyolo North, have both commended NICE for holding the peace sanitization meeting saying the meeting would go a long way to ensure there is peace after court verdict.

The peace keeping meeting was concluded by a signing ceremony of district peace keeping and formation of task team that would continue spearheading peace in the district.