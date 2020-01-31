Malawi: Reducing Poverty Through Chitetezo Mbaula

29 January 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Gladys Kamakanda

Lilongwe — As one way of reducing poverty in the country, Maeve Project through Chitetezo Mbaula per Household Campaign, has recruited 24 youthful agents to promote eco-friendly practices by use of energy-saving stoves.

The promotion is conducted through door-to-door campaigns.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Programme Manager for Maeve Project, Tendai Chambati said the engagement of the youth in the exercise is twofold.

He said it encourages conservation of the environment and simultaneously creates employment opportunities for the youth.

The campaign is aimed at saving the environment by distributing improved, safe, clean and energy-saving cooking stoves to various households on a week-long loan basis.

We are accommodating the needy but potential customers to lay-buy and collect the stove after full payment is done to ensure everyone gets a chance of having this environmental friendly stove.

No one should be left behind in the fight against environmental degradation," he said.

Chambati explained that the campaign is in line with government's objective to tackle issues of climate change and severe deforestation that have resulted into flooding and drought in the country.

recent research conducted by Maeve Project indicates that many of Malawi's urban dwellers use charcoal, and that there is heavy usage of firewood in rural areas as sources of energy.

According to Chambati, this has facilitated wanton cutting down of trees and deforestation across the country, hence the need to exhaust all possible remedies to counter the malpractice, such as using Chitetezo Mbaula.

The Program Manager said apart from encouraging conservation of environment through Chitetezo Mbaula per Household Campaign, Maeve is also empowering jobless youths in the country by engaging them as agents with funding from Energizing Development (ENDEV) and GIZ as its implementing partner.

On the other hand, these youths are being given chance to get involved in some income generating activities. This is providing financial empowerment to the unemployed youth as a way of reducing poverty in the country.

Since the inception of the project, more than 600, 000 households have been reached and we are currently working with 22 young people," he said.

According to Chambati, Maeve has made efforts in facilitating the campaign in Nkhotakota, where the youthful agents were recruited through 11 chiefs like Malasa 1 and 2, Makuta, Chikako, Mbaluku and Tambala amongst others.

Maeve was established in 2012 and the on-going campaign commenced in December, 2019.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

