Nigeria: Borno Pays N30,000 Minimum Wage

25 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Borno State has commenced the payment of the minimum wage of N30,000, the National Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed. A statement sent yesterday to our correspondent by the Borno State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Bulama Abiso said: "Borno State Government under the able leadership of Prof. Baba Gana Umara Zulum has commenced the implementation of 30,000 naira minimum wage and its consequential adjustments. "The organised labour in the state appreciate His Excellency for keeping to his pledge that workers welfare is his priority.

The minimum wage and its consequential adjustments were implemented to all on G L and consolidated salary structure across the state civil servants." The statement further read: "Labour appealed to His Excellency to direct the immediate implementation at the local government and the local education authorities. We urge all civil servants to reciprocate by re- dedicating themselves to duty and assure them that all shortfalls due to implementation would be squarely looked into," Abiso assured.

