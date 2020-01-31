Namibia: //Kharas Gets N$23m for Water Infrastructure

//Kharas chief regional officer Beatus Kasete said the region has received N$23 million from the Office of the Prime Minister to improve water supply infrastructure.

Kasete, who was speaking at the opening of the ||Kharas Regional Council for 2020 on Tuesday, noted that the boreholes in the region are drying up on a regular basis and that the council cannot keep up with the demand for water.

"The fleet of the rural water supply division is past its lifetime and is subject to regular breakdowns. This, compounded with the vastness of the region, makes the maintenance of water points a big challenge," he said.

Kasete said they have identified 74 locations for the installation, rehabilitation or clearing and drilling of boreholes, adding that so far four boreholes have been completed.

"Currently, 13 contractors are already on site and we expect an additional 10 water points to be completed in the next two weeks, while we expect an additional 40 water points to be completed by the end of February," he said.

He added that the region is still in the deadly grip of the severe drought since insignificant rain has been recorded, noting that some areas have persistently received below average rainfall for the past seven years.

"With the last rainy season being the worst, therefore if rain does not fall in the next two weeks, it will be a calamity," he added.

Kasete said 250 farmers benefited from the free animal fodder from the government by the end of December 2019, citing that the council requested an increase to 100 more farmers due to the fact that no rain was received so far in the region and more farmers became vulnerable in the meantime.

"Some regions indicated that they no longer need the free fodder because they had received rain. As a result we requested for this fodder to be channelled to our region," said Kasete.

The CRO also revealed that 6 287 households in the region are benefiting from the drought relief food programme.

