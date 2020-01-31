Namibia: //Kharas Gets N$23m for Water Infrastructure

30 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

//Kharas chief regional officer Beatus Kasete said the region has received N$23 million from the Office of the Prime Minister to improve water supply infrastructure.

Kasete, who was speaking at the opening of the ||Kharas Regional Council for 2020 on Tuesday, noted that the boreholes in the region are drying up on a regular basis and that the council cannot keep up with the demand for water.

"The fleet of the rural water supply division is past its lifetime and is subject to regular breakdowns. This, compounded with the vastness of the region, makes the maintenance of water points a big challenge," he said.

Kasete said they have identified 74 locations for the installation, rehabilitation or clearing and drilling of boreholes, adding that so far four boreholes have been completed.

"Currently, 13 contractors are already on site and we expect an additional 10 water points to be completed in the next two weeks, while we expect an additional 40 water points to be completed by the end of February," he said.

He added that the region is still in the deadly grip of the severe drought since insignificant rain has been recorded, noting that some areas have persistently received below average rainfall for the past seven years.

"With the last rainy season being the worst, therefore if rain does not fall in the next two weeks, it will be a calamity," he added.

Kasete said 250 farmers benefited from the free animal fodder from the government by the end of December 2019, citing that the council requested an increase to 100 more farmers due to the fact that no rain was received so far in the region and more farmers became vulnerable in the meantime.

"Some regions indicated that they no longer need the free fodder because they had received rain. As a result we requested for this fodder to be channelled to our region," said Kasete.

The CRO also revealed that 6 287 households in the region are benefiting from the drought relief food programme.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.