Nigeria: $1.09bn Malabu Oil Deal - Court Orders Arrest of Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete

An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada has ordered the arrest of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dauzia Loya (Dan) Etete and two others.

Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi gave the order on Thursday following an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge held that, "I have carefully gone through the application... The application has merit and is granted as prayed."

The two others are Munamuna Seidougha and Amaran Joseph.

The anti-graft agency has preferred charges against the three suspects before the court over the $1.09billion Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) Settlement Agreement.

In his submission, counsel for the EFCC, Bala Sanga, told the court that the exparte application was filed on January 28 and supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Ibrahim Ahmed and attached with one exhibit.

He said, "The kernel of the exparte application is that names of the respondents in the criminal charge CR/151/2020 were mentioned in count 14-42 of the charge and where indicated to be at large."

He added that in order for the respondents to be brought before the court to enter their pleas, we will be requesting for an order of warrant for their arrest.

"Intelligence suggest they reside in France and occasionally at some African countries and to be able to get the support of the international police, the warrant of arrest would be needed," he said.