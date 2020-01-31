Nigeria: $1.09bn Malabu Oil Deal - Court Orders Arrest of Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada has ordered the arrest of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dauzia Loya (Dan) Etete and two others.

Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi gave the order on Thursday following an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge held that, "I have carefully gone through the application... The application has merit and is granted as prayed."

The two others are Munamuna Seidougha and Amaran Joseph.

The anti-graft agency has preferred charges against the three suspects before the court over the $1.09billion Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) Settlement Agreement.

In his submission, counsel for the EFCC, Bala Sanga, told the court that the exparte application was filed on January 28 and supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Ibrahim Ahmed and attached with one exhibit.

He said, "The kernel of the exparte application is that names of the respondents in the criminal charge CR/151/2020 were mentioned in count 14-42 of the charge and where indicated to be at large."

He added that in order for the respondents to be brought before the court to enter their pleas, we will be requesting for an order of warrant for their arrest.

"Intelligence suggest they reside in France and occasionally at some African countries and to be able to get the support of the international police, the warrant of arrest would be needed," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Nigerian Court Orders Arrest Of Former Oil Minister
Nigeria's Malabu Oil Saga Sees More Charges Brought by Govt
Russian Diplomat Clears Goodluck Jonathan In Malabu Bribery Claim
Oil Giants Wait for Ruling on Nigeria's Malabu Oil Scandal
Nigerian Court Orders Arrests Over Shell, ENI Malabu Oil Deal
'Malabu Scam - Cases Against Adoke, Others Not Watertight Yet'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.