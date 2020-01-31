Nigeria: Delta Kingdom Loses 115 Years Old Monarch

31 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

Oleh — Ologbo of Irri Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Joshua Aghagba, Amathovo I, has passed on, aged 115 years.

Announcing the monarch's demise, the kingdom in a statement, said he "passed on peacefully and this was witnessed by all his biological children and members of his immediate family".

The statement signed by the President-General of the Irri Federated Union, Chief Adonis Abuwere and the monarch's son Prince Joseph Aghagba said the traditional ruler was "a devoted Anglican member all his life.

" As the leader and representative of the Amathovo ruling house of Irri kingdom, he completed all his traditional chieftaincy rites. He eventually became the Odio-Ologbo of Irri kingdom with the staff of office presented to him by His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on 30 November, 2017,

"During his last days, HRM's major request from man and prayer to God was for his kingdom of Irri to be peaceful, progressive and prosperous. Today, Irri kingdom enjoys relative peace with stable leadership.'

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.