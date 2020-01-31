South Africa: 50 Durban Councillors Guarded On 24-Hour Basis At Taxpayers' Expense - Ethekwini Report

31 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Fifty Durban councillors, most of whom are ANC, are being guarded around the clock by security details provided by the municipality, an eThekwini Metro report stated.

The revelation comes following a report written by the Security and Emergency Services Committee this week which showed that as of September 2019, 50 out of 127 councillors were given protection.

Assessments were lodged for a further 16. In total 55 vehicles were allocated to these councillors from the Security Management Unit (SMU).

The report further stated 96 guards from the SMU and 26 from the Metro Police were allocated to councillor security detail.

The report, however, did not detail what this cost the city every month.

DA councillor Zandile Mkhize said they would write to the Provincial Treasury to ask for a full cost breakdown.

She said while they were sensitive that legitimate security threats do exist, "these threats need to be carefully weighed up against threats created by political infighting and parties themselves".

She added: "Ordinary residents of the city face dangerous and debilitating conditions on a daily basis and should not be suffering whilst the Metro Police and security pander to the needs of politicians."

ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the reason for the guards was "[that] these guys are under threat".

"Before you get security you get an assessment via SAPS. There is nothing we can do if SAPS is concerned [that] a person is in danger."

He said KwaZulu-Natal was a known hotbed of political violence.

"We are regarded as [the] most dangerous place in terms of political killings."

He, however, cautioned that security details were not for pomp or show.

"I, of course, do not know the individual security issues. We cannot answer for everyone's position. But we must make sure finances are not used wrongly. There must be a life under threat.

"It must not be a status issue. However, again, if a SAPS assessment says there is danger, we must assume there is."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.