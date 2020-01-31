South Africa: Jantjies Captains Lions With 4 Set for Super Rugby Debuts

31 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Elton Jantjies will captain the Lions side in their tough opening Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires early on Sunday morning.

The match kicks off at 01:00 (SA time).

Jantjies, who has 134 Super Rugby caps to his name, leads a team that will feature four debutants in the form of Ruben Schoeman and Tiaan Swanepoel in the starting line-up and Morne van der Berg and Manuel Rass who are on the bench.

Dan Kriel, who played for the Stormers last year, starts at inside centre while another former Stormers player, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie, starts from the bench.

Former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis will start in the No 3 jumper.

The Lions face a tough task in their opening match with the Jaguares having won the South African conference last year before losing in the final to the Crusaders.

Teams

Jaguares

TBA

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Ruan Vermaak, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van der Berg, 23 Manuel Rass

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.