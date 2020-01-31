Namibia: Khomas Netball Set AGM for February

The Khomas Netball Region will hold its year opening Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 22 February in Windhoek with items under discussion including presentation of the chairperson's report, financial report and approval of annual calendar and fixtures of the season.

In a statement on Wednesday, public relations officer Isack Hamata said the region was considering the adoption of constitutional changes.

In that respect, all affiliates and executive members have been requested to submit motions, constitutional changes and recommendations to the office of the secretary general 14 days prior to the AGM.

All new clubs intending to join the Khomas Netball League during the 2020 season are urged to attend the AGM.

Meanwhile, the annual season opening tournament which officially kicks off the 2020 netball season in the Khomas Region will take place on 14 March 2020 at the Khomasdal Stadium.

The statement said the tournament is split into three divisions; the Premier League, First Division and Second Division.

The tournament will be played on a round robin basis and the team with the most points will be declared the winner of the division.

"It will provide an opportunity to teams to try out players and combinations in anticipation of what the Khomas Netball Region executive committee hopes to be a very exciting season," the statement said.

The league programme will officially kick off on 4 April.

The fixtures and venues will be shared after they have been endorsed at the AGM. - Nampa