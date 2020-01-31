Namibia: Top of the Log Clash in Walvis

MR 24/7 Welwitschia and WHS Old Boys will battle it out in a top of the log clash in Walvis Bay on Saturday, but the tie between the bottom two teams, CCD Tigers and Trustco United will also be keenly anticipated.

Welwitschia, Old Boys and Wanderers are currently the joint leaders on the log on 16 points, with each team having won four and lost two matches.

Welwitschia started the season off in style after winning their first four matches, but since the resumption of the league this year they have lost two matches, allowing the other teams to catch up.

On 18 January they slipped to a nine-wicket home defeat against Wanderers and a week later went down by eight wickets to CCD.

In both matches their batsmen failed to deliver, as they were skittled out for only 73 against Wanderers and 120 against CCD, and they will need to post a more challenging total if they hope to contain Old Boys, who are hitting their stride.

Last weekend they posted a sizeable 250 in their 37-run victory against Wanderers, with their national players all playing a role.

Gerhard Erasmus scored a fine 93 off 94 balls, while Zane Green weighed in with 43 and Craig Williams with 36, while Erasmus, Williams and Melrich Robyn each took three wickets amongst the bowlers.

The match between CCD Tigers, who are fourth on the log on eight points, and fifth-placed United could also present an interesting contest as they will both be keen to target fourth position on the log and the final semifinal spot.

After an indifferent season, Tigers last week lived up to their potential with a commanding victory against Welwitschia.

Pace bowler Ben Shikongo and leg spinner Nicol Loftie-Eaton both took three wickets as they dismissed Welwitschia for 120, and then Loftie Eaton starred with the bat, scoring 44 not out, which along with Pikky Ya France's 51 not out, led CCD to a comfortable victory.

With other batsmen like Stephen Baard, Ramon Wilmot and Rene Were, and bowlers like Mika Mutumbe and Elton Ambambi they have a quality side which will also have home ground advantage.

They will start as clear favourites against a struggling United that has lost all six their matches to date.

United coach Trevor Britten, however, believes they can win the match.

"I think we have a good chance to win if we play to our potential. Maybe the guys are lacking in confidence, but we did win the T20 final and they've been training hard and looked good in the nets," he said.

In their last match they lost by 10 wickets to Old Boys when they could only post 96 runs, while they have struggled with batting all season long, with only Darren van Dyk (67 in the first round encounter against CCD) making a significant total so far.

They however do have a lot of talent in batsmen like Hendrik van der Walt, Wian van Vuuren, Danie van Schoor, Eben van Dyk and Lohan Louwrens and Britten believes

"Hendrik (van der Walt) is one of the most talented batsmen I've seen, he must just start believing in his own abilities," he said, adding that Darren van Dyk is a match winner when on song.

It is, however, the run drought of the talented Lohan Louwrens that has been cause for concern for United. Louwrens became Namibia's youngest centurion in the Cricket South Africa competition when he scored 110 against Boland at the age of 17, but he has lost his form and his place in the national side over the past year.

Louwrens, however, is a great talent, who will be fighting hard to regain his place in the national side, and he certainly has Britten's backing.

"Lohan is a very talented batsman that makes batting look easy, but sometimes he tries too many different shots and he should rather stick to the basics. He's a match winner and can swing a game," he said.