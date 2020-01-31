Namibia: New Model Touted for Emerging Nations

EMERGING rugby nations like Namibia could have a new international competition to look forward to after World Rugby on Thursday backed a plan to extend the game.

Following a workshop in London last week, that was attended by representatives from several emerging nations like Namibia, Canada, Georgia and Japan, World Rugby yesterday issued a statement saying they were committed to exploring a global competition model for emerging nations.

"Delivering a meaningful and sustainable competition model for unions outside of the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship that accelerates the competitiveness of the global game was the focus of a productive workshop hosted by World Rugby in London last week," it said. "The workshop followed a detailed Rugby World Cup debrief with teams in December and is the second step on the journey to identifying key principles of a potential and sustainable global competition model for teams outside of the two traditional annual competitions with a view on implementation in 2021," it added.

According to the statement, the 'key outcome from the meeting was alignment in principle' on exploring a competition model that will bring greater context and structure to the international calendar for emerging nations. This will provide for a 'merit-based process' that will link the current continental competitions to a global competition at a higher performance level.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Enhancing competition opportunity, meaning and competitiveness for our unions outside of the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship is critical to the future growth, prosperity and sustainability of the global game. "We must evolve and examine both opportunities and challenges from the fans and marketplace's perspectives, and not solely the performance imperative. It was great to see so much buy-in from the high performance personnel, coaches, players and chief executives - all agreed that meaningful change is required. "This hugely productive and positive meeting demonstrated the collective alignment and excitement across the game to achieve something special that will truly enable us to better support and sustain the needs of our unions, driving a more competitive global game and Rugby World Cup, which is great for unions, players, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners. I would like to thank everyone for their full contributions."

The outcomes of the workshop will be presented to the World Rugby Regional Rugby Committee and Executive Committees in March with a view to accelerate focused consultation ahead of a preferred model being considered by the World Rugby Council in May. The workshop was attended by members of World Rugby and high performance and coaching personnel from nations including Canada, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Namibia, Romania, Russia, Samoa, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay, and the USA, alongside representatives from all six World Rugby regions, Sanzaar, Six Nations and International Rugby Players.

The president of the Namibia Rugby Union, Corrie Mensah, who attended the workshop said the news was promising.

"It would have been nice if they at least could have given us a tentative model to look forward to, but I imagine they first want to present it to their executive committee for approval. They could have presented something in draft form to entice rugby fans and make them excited about the new competition model.

"But it looks positive and it seems that World Rugby has committed itself to a better competition model for emerging nations which will also help to prepare us for the next World Cup cycle," he said.