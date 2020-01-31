Tunisia: Abir Moussi - 'Free Destourian Party Assumes Responsibility of Preserving Independent Civil State and Its Institutions.'

Tunis/Tunisia — Leader of the Free Destorian Party (LDP), Abir Moussi, said her party is "the guardian of the preservation of the independent civil state and its institutions," and that it will work to defend the achievements of the state and fight against "dangerous phenomena threatening the Tunisian economy and social and political life.

"The LDP will fight to reveal the facts and files of corruption and stop the destruction and devastation that the country is undergoing," Moussi told TAP Thursday evening, on the sidelines of a meeting in the town of Tazarka, in the governorate of Nabeul, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 68th anniversary of the events of January 29, 1952, which took place in the Cap Bon.

Moussi added that his party will work to form a civil coalition that includes "the forces of civil society and national organisations gathered around the national options presented by the LDP, with the aim of preserving the civil state and its constants".

She stressed the need to defend the "gains in foreign policy, education, health, women's rights and social peace that are threatened today by voices calling for chaos".

The leader of the PDL (17 deputies) called on her supporters to "close ranks" and strengthen its structures by rallying the living forces and executives while opening up to associations, adding that "there is no room for internal strife and conflict at this stage when the party is preparing to celebrate its centenary on 2 March in all regions".

Abir Moussi condemned "the marginalisation of the commemoration" of the revolution of 18 January 1952 in recent years, affirming the LDP's adoption of the legacy of the Destorian movement from its creation in 1920 to the present day, "all the more so as it is responsible for relaunching these historic national events, honouring all those who fought for Tunisia and showing gratitude to all the martyrs".

Before the meeting, organised in the presence of members of the party's political bureau, its deputies and supporters in the region, the participants recited the Fatiha in memory of the martyrs of the events of the revolution of January 29, 1952 on the Martyrs' Square in the city of Tazarka.