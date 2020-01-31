South Africa: Star Youngster Picks Durham Over Cape Cobras

Cape Town — Cape Cobras batsman David Bedingham has signed a season-long contract with English county Durham .

The 25-year-old will therefore be unavailable for selection for the One-Day Cup which gets underway this weekend.

Bedingham, who is in his second full season as a Cobras-contracted player, expressed his appreciation to a franchise he has supported all his life.

"I'm obviously upset to be leaving my Cobras family which has been an environment that I've thrived in since joining at the start of the 2018/19 season. I want to thank my coaches Ashwell Prince and Faiek Davids for giving me the opportunity to play for this proud franchise. I've always supported the Cobras since I was a young boy so to play for this team was a dream come true and I hope to always have an affinity with the franchise."

In explaining why he joined Durham, Bedingham, who has an ancestral UK visa, said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"The opportunity to join Durham is one that I am excited about and the kind of person I am, I thrive on challenges, after having overcome a number of them during my life to date, and instead of being daunted by the challenge, I am confident that I will continue my growth as a cricketer."

"Finally, I'd like to thank Cape Cobras CEO Mr Nabeal Dien for the guidance since I was 11-years-old, he has seen my progression through the WP ranks and I hope to continue the teachings he has imparted on me throughout the years."

"I wish my Cobras team-mates everything of the best for the One-Day Cup and for the future."

Dien expressed his sadness at losing a player of Bedingham's quality in the Cape.

"I've known David since he was a young boy and have seen him go through an horrific car accident and come back even stronger and I was very proud when we were in a position to offer him a full franchise contract. Although I'm sad to see him leave this franchise, he goes with my best wishes."

The Cape Cobras begin their One-Day Cup campaign against the Warriors on Sunday.

The match takes place at The Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn from 10:00.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Sport24