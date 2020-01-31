Kenya: Waititu Loses Bid to Block Nyoro Swearing in

31 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The High Court has rejected an application by ousted Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu to block his deputy Dr James Nyoro from being sworn in to replace him.

Justice Korir said the swearing-in ceremony is being presided over by a competent Judge, Justice John Onyiego, and thus he cannot stop him.

Waititu had on Thursday filed an application challenging the process of his impeachment, but later amended the document to include the request to stop the swearing-in.

"The act of a judge swearing-in of a governor is deemed to be a judicial function. This court will be overstepping its mandate by ordering the judge not to proceed with the swearing-in. In the circumstances, an order cannot be issued," said Justice Korir.

Nyoro was expected to take his oath of office on Thursday morning but Justice Onyiego failed to show up and later sent a statement raising legal concerns over how the event was planned.

Justice Onyiego said the county committee on the assumption of the governor's office had not followed the due process of the law regarding the exercise.

The law requires the publication and notification of the swearing-in ceremony in Kenya and the county Gazette stating the date, time and venue.

Later on Thursday evening, a special issue of the Kenya Gazette signed by the Kiambu County Secretary Martin Mbugua was issued designating Friday morning as the new swearing-in date.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.