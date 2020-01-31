Nigeria: Tambuwal Emerges Silverbird Man of the Year

31 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has formally received the letter conveying his emergence as Silverbird Man of the Year, 2019.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the award was in recognition of his achievements in the areas of education, infrastructure development and job creation.

The statement said the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award will be conferred on him on Friday February 28, 2020 at a ceremony slated to take place at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Receiving the letter from top management staff of the Silverbird Communication, Governor Tambuwal promised to keep providing dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto state which earned him the award.

He said he was particularly thrilled by the award which he described as credible, because he was overwhelmingly voted for by members of the public.

Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum (PDP-GF), explained that the state government has since set aside and started distributing N4b grant to some ordinary people of Sokoto state with a view to lift them out of poverty.

The Chief Creative Officer of Silverbird Communication, Mr Jacob Akinyemi Johnson who presented the letter of award congratulated Gov. Tambuwal on his recent victory at the Supreme Court and his election as Chairman of the PDP GF.

