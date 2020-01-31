Mozambique: Nyusi Makes New Appointments

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed Carlos Siliya as Minister for Veterans' Affairs, replacing Eusebio Lambo.

Siliya is a veteran of the independence war waged by the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) against Portuguese colonial rule. He has also served as a Frelimo deputy in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, and in 1996 he published a book on Mozambican culture.

Nyusi also abolished the Ministry of Youth and Sport, and took responsibilities for employment away from the Labour Ministry, reducing it to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. He created two new State Secretariats, one for Youth and Employment, and the second for Sport.

Nyusi appointed the former Deputy Minister of Labour, Oswaldo Petersburgo, as the Secretary of State for Youth and Employment.

The actor, theatre director and television personality, Gilberto Mendes, becomes the Secretary of State for Sport.

After these appointments, the central government is as follows:

President of the Republic - Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Prime Minister - Carlos Agostinho do Rosario Minister of Economy and Finance - Adriano Maleiane Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation - Veronica Macamo Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Celso Correia Minister of Land and Environment - Ivete Mabasso Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - Ernesto Max Tonela Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources - Joao Osvaldo Machatine Minister of National Defence - Jaime Bessa Neto Minister of the Interior - Amade Miquidade Minister of Education and Human Development - Carmelita Namashalua Minister of Health - Armindo Tiago

Minister of State Administration and the Public Service - Ana Comoana Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries - Augusta Maita Minister of Industry and Trade - Carlos Mesquita Minister of Transport and Communications - Janfar Abdulai Minister of Labour and Social Security - Margarida Talapa

Minister of Veterans' Matters - Carlos Jorge Siliya

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare - Nyeleti Mondlane Minister of Science, Technology, Higher and Professional Education - Gabriel Salimo Minister of Culture and Tourism - Edelvina ("Kika") Materula

Secretary of State for Youth and Employment - Oswaldo Petersburgo

Secretary of State for Sport - Carlos Gilberto Mendes